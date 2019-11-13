Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Von dpa Mittwoch, 13.11.2019, 16:06 Uhr aktualisiert: 13.11.2019, 16:10 Uhr ‹ Erinnerungskunst Boltanski-Retrospektive im Centre Pompidou Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 2.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 2. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone 3. ( 4.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 4. ( 5.) Truth Hurts Lizzo 5. ( 1.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez 6. ( 6.) Good as Hell Lizzo 7. ( 8.) No Guidance Chris Brown feat. Drake 8. ( 9.) Panini Lil Nas X 9. ( - ) Memories Maroon 5 10. ( - ) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber