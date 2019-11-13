Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Mittwoch, 13.11.2019, 16:06 Uhr aktualisiert: 13.11.2019, 16:10 Uhr
Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 2.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi
2. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone
3. ( 4.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4. ( 5.) Truth Hurts Lizzo
5. ( 1.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez
6. ( 6.) Good as Hell Lizzo
7. ( 8.) No Guidance Chris Brown feat. Drake
8. ( 9.) Panini Lil Nas X
9. ( - ) Memories Maroon 5
10. ( - ) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
