Minecraft, Plague und Mario
Diese iOS-Games waren 2019 besonders erfolgreich
Was wäre das iPhone oder iPad, wenn es nicht genügend Entertainment bieten würde? Neben den passenden TV- und Music-Apps sind es vor allem Games, die diesen Zweck erfüllen. Welche iOS-Spiele in diesem Jahr besonders gefragt waren.Von dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kenner der Game-Branche wird es kaum verwundern, schließlich stand «Minecraft» schon Woche für Woche an der Spitze der Top Ten. So holt sich das Pixel-Abenteuer aus dem Hause Mojang nun auch den Titel als erfolgreichstes iOS-Spiel 2019.
Häuser und Straßen bauen, Gärten anlegen, Tiere züchten - mit «Minecraft» (7,99 Euro) können Gamer eine ganz eigene Welt erschaffen. Auch ist das Spiel immer für eine Überraschung gut, etwa wenn einem plötzlich seltene Wesen wie der Enderman über den Weg laufen. Die Mischung aus Kreativität und Spannung ist offenbar so gelungen, dass iPhone- und iPad-Nutzer es in diesem Jahr am häufigsten herunterluden.
Dicht dahinter folgt das Strategie-Spiel «Plague Inc.» (0,99 Euro) von Ndemic Creations. Die Game-Idee ist ziemlich düster. Denn mithilfe eines Bakteriums soll die gesamte Menschheit vernichtet werden. Das geht nur, indem man den Krankheitserreger durch DNA-Veränderungen so gefährlich wie möglich macht. Ein Spiel also, das wohl eher Erwachsene ansprechen dürfte.
Dass bei den Downloadzahlen aber öfter Kinder den Ton angeben, zeigt nicht nur die Platzierung von «Minecraft». Auch «Mario Kart Tour» lag in den vergangenen Monaten gut im Rennen. Mario, Luigi, Yoshi und Co. treten hier in einem Go-Kart gegeneinander an. Jeder Fahrer kann besondere Fähigkeiten nutzen, um als erster ins Ziel zu kommen. Die Begeisterung bei den Kleinen ist groß. In den Jahres-Charts schafft es das kostenlose Rennspiel daher an die Spitze der iPad-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|11
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|12
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|13
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|14
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|15
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|16
|Alto's Odyssey
|Snowman
|2,29
|17
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|1,09
|18
|Motorsport Manager Mobile 3
|Playsport Games Ltd
|4,49
|19
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|20
|Assasin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
|11
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|12
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|13
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|14
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|15
|Stickman Hook
|MADBOX
|kostenlos
|16
|Polysphere - art of puzzle
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|17
|Fire Balls 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|18
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|19
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|20
|PUBG MOBILE
|Tencent Mobile International Limited
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|6
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|11
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|12
|Kingdom Rush Vengeance
|Ironhide S.A.
|5,49
|13
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
|14
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|15
|The Room Three
|Fireproof Games
|4,49
|16
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|5,99
|17
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|1,09
|18
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|6,99
|19
|Alto's Odyseey
|Snowman
|2,29
|20
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPad-games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|2
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|3
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Matchington Mansion
|Firecraft Studios Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|11
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|12
|Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|13
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|14
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|15
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|16
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|17
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
|18
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|19
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|20
|Angry Birds 2
|Rovio Entertainment Oyj
|kostenlos