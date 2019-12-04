Diese iOS-Games waren 2019 besonders erfolgreich

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kenner der Game-Branche wird es kaum verwundern, schließlich stand «Minecraft» schon Woche für Woche an der Spitze der Top Ten. So holt sich das Pixel-Abenteuer aus dem Hause Mojang nun auch den Titel als erfolgreichstes iOS-Spiel 2019.

Häuser und Straßen bauen, Gärten anlegen, Tiere züchten - mit «Minecraft» (7,99 Euro) können Gamer eine ganz eigene Welt erschaffen. Auch ist das Spiel immer für eine Überraschung gut, etwa wenn einem plötzlich seltene Wesen wie der Enderman über den Weg laufen. Die Mischung aus Kreativität und Spannung ist offenbar so gelungen, dass iPhone- und iPad-Nutzer es in diesem Jahr am häufigsten herunterluden.

Dicht dahinter folgt das Strategie-Spiel «Plague Inc.» (0,99 Euro) von Ndemic Creations. Die Game-Idee ist ziemlich düster. Denn mithilfe eines Bakteriums soll die gesamte Menschheit vernichtet werden. Das geht nur, indem man den Krankheitserreger durch DNA-Veränderungen so gefährlich wie möglich macht. Ein Spiel also, das wohl eher Erwachsene ansprechen dürfte.

Dass bei den Downloadzahlen aber öfter Kinder den Ton angeben, zeigt nicht nur die Platzierung von «Minecraft». Auch «Mario Kart Tour» lag in den vergangenen Monaten gut im Rennen. Mario, Luigi, Yoshi und Co. treten hier in einem Go-Kart gegeneinander an. Jeder Fahrer kann besondere Fähigkeiten nutzen, um als erster ins Ziel zu kommen. Die Begeisterung bei den Kleinen ist groß. In den Jahres-Charts schafft es das kostenlose Rennspiel daher an die Spitze der iPad-Games.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 11 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 12 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 13 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 14 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 15 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 16 Alto's Odyssey Snowman 2,29 17 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09 18 Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 19 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 20 Assasin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 4 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 5 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos 8 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos 9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 11 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 12 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 13 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 14 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 15 Stickman Hook MADBOX kostenlos 16 Polysphere - art of puzzle Playgendary kostenlos 17 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos 18 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 19 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos 20 PUBG MOBILE Tencent Mobile International Limited kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 6 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 11 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 12 Kingdom Rush Vengeance Ironhide S.A. 5,49 13 The Room Two Fireproof Games 2,29 14 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 15 The Room Three Fireproof Games 4,49 16 Die Legenden von Andor USM 5,99 17 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09 18 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 19 Alto's Odyseey Snowman 2,29 20 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 7,99

Meistgeladene iPad-games