Für iPhone und iPad
Game-Charts: Brückenbau und Gestaltung eines Königreichs
Die Favoriten der iOS-Gamer sind diese Woche bunt und voller Abenteuer. In den Spielen «Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer» und «Bridge Constructor Portal» ist Kreativität gefragt.Von dpa
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Bei den meistgekauften Game-Charts bleibt «Minecraft» auch in dieser Woche die unangefochtener Spitzenreiter. Als weitere beliebte Game-Apps kristallisieren sich «Bridge Constructor Portal» und «Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer» heraus.
Mit «Bridge Constructor Portal» haben die Entwickler der Headup GmbH ein Spiel geschaffen, das den Nutzer in die Welt der Ingenieure eintauchen lässt. Als neuer Mitarbeiter im Testlabor prüft und baut der Spieler in 60 Testkammern Brücken, Rampen und Rutschen. Hindernisse wie Geschütztürme, Säurepools und Laserbarrieren müssen auf kreative Weise überwunden werden
Auch populär zeigt sich in dieser Woche das Familienspiel «Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer». Zusammen mit Elsa, Anna und Olaf muss das Königreich wieder aufbaut, neu gestaltet und dekoriert werden. Den Spielern eröffnet sich eine bunte und lebendige Welt voller Abenteuer, die auf den Filmen «Die Eiskönigin» und «Die Eiskönigin 2» basiert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|Headup GmbH
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Traffix: Stadtrausch
|WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda
|4,99
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Bikes Hill
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Pokey Ball
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|8
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|Headup GmbH
|5,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Traffix: Stadtrausch
|WebAvenue Unipessoal Lda
|4,99
|5
|Meridian 157: Kapitel 1
|NovaSoft Interactive Ltd
|2,29
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|7
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|9
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|10
|The Room Two
|Fireproof Games
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|4
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney Eiskönigin-Abenteuer
|Jam City, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Stencil Art - Spray Masters
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Tennis Clash: Spiel der Meiste
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Wildscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos