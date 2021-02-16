Fußball Voraussichtliche Mannschaften, Fußball-Champions-League Sevilla (dpa) - Von dpa Dienstag, 16.02.2021, 11:39 Uhr aktualisiert: 16.02.2021, 11:50 Uhr Ein Fußball-Spiel. Foto: Patrick Seeger ‹ Kirche Hohe Nachfrage: Mehr Termine für Kirchenaustritte in Köln Achtelfinale, Hinspiel: FC Sevilla - Borussia Dortmund (Mittwoch, 21.00 Uhr, DAZN) FC Sevilla: Bounou - Vidal, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Escudero - Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic - Suso, Gomez - En-Nesyri Borussia Dortmund: Hitz - Can, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro - Delaney, Bellingham - Reyna, Reus, Sancho - Haaland Schiedsrichter: Makkelie (NED) © dpa-infocom, dpa:210216-99-461880/2